At least 30 migrants are believed to be missing after their boat sank off the western Libyan city of Sabratha this week, a coastguard spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to a survivor, the boat was carrying almost 50 migrants, coastguard spokesperson Ayoub Qassem said. The body of one child was recovered, and 16 migrants were rescued, he added.

Previously, officials had said that at least 10 migrants were thought to have died in the incident.

Libya’s western coast is one of the main departure point for migrants trying to reach Europe, though numbers have dropped since an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support Libya’s coast guard.

