Moroccan police used water cannons early on Sunday to disperse thousands of young teachers protesting in the capital Rabat for better work conditions, a witness said.
Authorities were trying to end a rally of an estimated 15,000 teachers in front of parliament where they planned to spend the night ahead of an even bigger demonstration called by a coalition of leftist opposition parties, unions and civil society groups.
Policemen in anti-riot gear moved into action after negotiations between officers and teachers to ask protesters to leave the area broke down after several hours.
Authorities had offered to send buses to drive them to places where they could spend the night, teachers said. They had been chanting "Liberty, dignity, social justice."
SHOW MORE
#Morocco 🇲🇦: several thousands teachers and professors marched in the capital #Rabat tonight to protest the government's educational policies.— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) March 24, 2019
Social protests continue to take place more and more around the country as Moroccans are challenging government power. pic.twitter.com/vtyv3Hzwxb
How are we doing?