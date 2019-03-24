Moroccan police used water cannons early on Sunday to disperse thousands of young teachers protesting in the capital Rabat for better work conditions, a witness said.



Authorities were trying to end a rally of an estimated 15,000 teachers in front of parliament where they planned to spend the night ahead of an even bigger demonstration called by a coalition of leftist opposition parties, unions and civil society groups.



Policemen in anti-riot gear moved into action after negotiations between officers and teachers to ask protesters to leave the area broke down after several hours.



Authorities had offered to send buses to drive them to places where they could spend the night, teachers said. They had been chanting "Liberty, dignity, social justice."

#Morocco 🇲🇦: several thousands teachers and professors marched in the capital #Rabat tonight to protest the government's educational policies.



Social protests continue to take place more and more around the country as Moroccans are challenging government power. pic.twitter.com/vtyv3Hzwxb — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) March 24, 2019

There was no immediate comment from the police or the government.



Some teachers said they were protesting against contracts on which they have been hired. They are demanding full benefits and pensions like regular public servants.



Teachers across the country have been striking for three weeks in a row.



Of the country’s 240,000-strong teacher workforce, 55,000 have been hired since 2016 under a new contract system.



Morocco has come under pressure from international lenders to trim the civil service wage bill and strengthen the efficiency of the public sector.

