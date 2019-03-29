In his opening speech during the ministerial session ahead of the Arab League Summit due to convene on Sunday in Tunisia, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ibrahim al-Assaf rejected US recognizing sovereignty of Israel over the Golan Heights.

“The Kingdom rejects any measures that affect the historical status of Jerusalem,” he added.

“We [Saudi Arabia] support the territorial integrity of Syria and the political solution based on dialogue between the opposition and the regime.”

He further noted that the Kingdom wants to unify the Syrian opposition ahead of talks with the Syrian regime.

As for the ongoing war in Yemen, the minister said: “we hold Iran fully responsible for what is happening in Yemen.”

He also reaffirmed his country’s support for UN efforts and UN envoys in Yemen, Syria and Libya.

“We reject the interference of Iran and its militias in a number of Arab countries,” he added.

Iran’s ballistic missiles pose a threat to regional and international security, according to al-Assaf.

Last Update: Friday, 29 March 2019 KSA 14:16 - GMT 11:16