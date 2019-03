Tunisia has delayed the first round of its presidential elections by one week to November 17, a spokesman for the elections commission said on Friday.

The initial date had been set for Nov. 10 but this conflicted with an Islamic holiday, when many Tunisians are travelling.

The parliamentary race is expected to be fought closely by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, the more secular Tahya Tounes party of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, and the Nidaa Tounes party led by Hafedh Caid Essebsi, the president’s son.

They rule the North African country together but their coalition has been hit by infighting that has hampered decision-making and slowed economic reforms demanded by foreign donors.

Last Update: Saturday, 30 March 2019 KSA 14:23 - GMT 11:23