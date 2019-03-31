Algeria's army chief repeated a call on Saturday to declare President Abdelaziz Bouteflika unfit for office under article 102 of the constitution and told opponents not to seek to undermine the military.
Army Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaed Salah said in a statement issued by the Defense Ministry that most people supported the army's plan but some were resisting.
