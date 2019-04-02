Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika officially resigns, according to the Algerian state television, following mass protests.

The Algerian Army’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah, had said on Tuesday that Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika should “step down immediately,” calling for the immediate application of "the constitutional solution" and not wasting more time, Ennahar TV reported.

Heading the meeting in the headquarters of the People’s National Armed Forces, Salah rejected any decisions related to the transitional phase issued by non-constitutional parties.

His comment was in response to a statement issued on Monday, reportedly from Bouteflika, which Salah claims is “from unconstitutional and unauthentic parties.”

The Lieutenant General also said that the army supports the demands of the people and their legitimate aspirations, assuring that the people are the only source of authority and that the army will protect them.

