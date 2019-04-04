The Eritrean Government accused Turkey of acts of subversion aimed at obstructing the peace process and positive developments in the ties between Eritrea and Ethiopia in particular and the whole Horn of Africa region in general.

It said these “futile acts” have increased during the past year and were being carried out through “the funding and operational services of Qatar, as well as the collusion of the Sudanese regime which has allowed its territory to be used for the nefarious aims.”

Eritrea said the Turkish Government has opened, at the beginning of this year, an Office for the Chairman of the obscure “Eritrean Muslim League” under the mantle of “Eritrean Ulama’s League/Eritrean Rabita-i Ulama”.

The inflammatory public pronouncements made against Eritrea and Ethiopia in a meeting of this subversive outfit a few days ago in Khartoum, according to the Eritrean Government's Information Ministry “were beyond any bounds.”

“But they will remain no more than mere tantrum and posturing!” the statement said.

Last Update: Thursday, 4 April 2019 KSA 15:37 - GMT 12:37