Tunisia has tightened control on its border with Libya in response to the renewed conflict between rival factions there, the defense ministry said on Friday.

“The Ministry of National Defense has taken all necessary precautions to secure the southeastern border and face potential repercussions,” the ministry said in statement.

On Friday, Forces loyal to Libya’s Khalifa Haftar were pushed back from a key checkpoint less than 30 kilometers from Tripoli, checking their lightning advance on the capital, a security source said.

Also, it was announced that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will fly on Friday to eastern Libya to meet with Haftar.

