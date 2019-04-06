Russia wants all the political forces in Libya to find an agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday during a visit to Cairo.

In a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Lavrov warned against foreign meddling in Libya.

For his part, Egypt’s FM said that the Libyan crisis cannot be resolved through military means, but added that the security situation in the country had long been a source of worry.

“Egypt has supported from the beginning a political agreement as a tool to prevent any military solution” in Libya, Shoukry said.

UN to hold Libya’s national conference as planned

Meanwhile, the UN special envoy to Libya said on Saturday that he was determined to hold Libya’s national conference on time despite ongoing fighting in the North African country.

The United Nations is planning to hold a conference in the southwestern town of Ghadames from April 14 to 16 to discuss elections as a way out of the country’s eight-year-long conflict.

Special envoy Ghassan Salame told reporters in Tripoli that the United Nations has been working to prevent an escalation of the crisis in Libya.

Last Update: Saturday, 6 April 2019 KSA 16:16 - GMT 13:16