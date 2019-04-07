Algeria’s parliament is set to meet Tuesday to name an interim successor to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, state media reported, after mass protests pushed the ailing leader from power.

“It was decided to hold a meeting of the two chambers of parliament on Tuesday... at 9:00 am (0800 GMT),” the upper house of parliament said Saturday in a statement carried by the official APS news agency.

Algeria’s constitution stipulates that the speaker of the upper house of parliament, currently 77-year-old Abdelkader Bensalah, should take the presidential reins.

He is to serve for up to 90 days, during which a presidential election must be organized.

The lawmakers are expected to finalize the “vacancy of the post of president... and then designate Abdelkader Bensalah as head of state,” said communications head for the upper house of parliament Salim Rabahi.

Faced with massive street protests across the North African country, veteran leader Bouteflika ceded power earlier this week after two decades in power.

The 82-year-old had come under mounting pressure to step down over his decision to seek a fifth term despite rarely being seen in public after suffering a stroke in 2013.

Algerians took to the streets across the country Friday in a continued push for sweeping reform, calling out Bouteflika regime stalwarts who have been entrusted with overseeing the political transition.

The are targeting a triumvirate they dub “3B” -- Abdelakder Bensalah, head of the constitution council Tayeb Belaiz, and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.

Critics say all three have always been faithful Bouteflika servants, who should follow his lead and resign.

Protesters are calling for transitional institutions to be set up to implement reforms and guarantee free elections.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 April 2019 KSA 07:02 - GMT 04:02