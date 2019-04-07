The UN made an “urgent” appeal Sunday for a two-hour truce in the southern suburbs of Tripoli to evacuate wounded and civilians as Libyan forces of commander Khalifa Haftar pushed to take the capital.

UNSMIL, the UN mission in Libya, called on “all armed parties in the Wadi Rabi area, Al-Kayekh, Gasr Ben Ghachir and Al-Aziziya to respect a humanitarian truce ( between 1400 and 1600 GMT) to secure the evacuation of wounded and civilians by rescue teams and the Libyan Red Crescent.”

The country’s UN-backed government said on Sunday that at least 21 people have been killed since the start of a four-day-old offensive by Haftar’s forces to take Tripoli.

Another 27 people have been wounded since the assault began on Thursday, the health ministry in Tripoli said, without specifying whether civilians were among the dead.

On Saturday, Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) reported 14 deaths among its fighters.

Meanwhile, the US Africa Command has announced that it has temporarily evacuated a contingent of US forces supporting it from Libya due to the security conditions on the ground.

On Saturday, Forces loyal to Haftar declared no-fly zone for combat aircraft in the Western Libya military zone, where it is mounting an offensive against Tripoli, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported citing the military.

