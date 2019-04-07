The US Africa Command has announced that it has temporarily evacuated a contingent of US forces supporting it from Libya due to the security conditions on the ground.

“The command is making the personnel adjustments in response to the evolving security situation. US Africa Command will continue to monitor conditions on the ground in Libya, and assess the feasibility for renewed US military presence, as appropriate,” a statement read.

US Africa Command’s mission in Libya involves military support to diplomatic missions, counter-terrorism activities, enhancing partnerships, and improving security across the region.

Eastern Libyan troops commanded by Khalifa Haftar had said on Friday they had advanced into the southern outskirts of the capital Tripoli in a dangerous thrust against the internationally recognized government.

The move by the LNA, which is allied to a parallel administration based in the east, escalated a power struggle that has splintered the nation since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Last Update: Sunday, 7 April 2019 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22