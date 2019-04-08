The Libyan National Army on Monday confirmed that it is in close proximity to the Libyan capital but is avoiding entering into residential neighborhoods of the city, an al-Hadath correspondent reported.

The correspondent also reported skirmishes around the Tripoli airport and said that the LNA now controls four of the seven military posts in the region. According to the correspondent, the military has also announced the control of strategic sites including the entrances of the Spring Valley.

At least 32 people have been killed and around 50 wounded in fighting with strongman Khalifa Haftar’s troops near Tripoli, AFP earlier reported quoting the UN-backed government.

Last Update: Monday, 8 April 2019 KSA 12:50 - GMT 09:50