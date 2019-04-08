The UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame condemned in a statement on Monday an air strike on Tripoli’s only functioning airport, Mitiga, considering it as “a serious violation of humanitarian law.”

“This attack takes place as part of an escalation of violence on the ground in areas around Tripoli and Western Libya,” the UN mission said in the statement.

Eastern Libyan forces confirmed the air strike on Tripoli’s airport.

Ahmed Mismari said on Monday that his force had not targeted civilian planes, only a MiG parked at Mitiga airport.

Meanwhile, Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister in Tripoli Fayez al-Serraj received a phone call from France’s President, Emmanuel Macron.



A statement on the Tripoli-based government’s Facebook page said the two discussed the security developments and the situation in Tripoli after the escalation of violence.

