Algeria’s parliament nominated the speaker of the upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, to take the presidential reins for the next 90 days.

Algerian lawmakers began a session Tuesday to pick an interim president after Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned last week in the face of mass protests against his rule, state media reported.

Demonstrators have pushed for a broader overhaul of the political system following Bouteflika's resignation.

Last Update: Tuesday, 9 April 2019 KSA 12:53 - GMT 09:53