Algeria’s interior ministry has issued licenses for 10 new political parties, Ennahar TV channel reported on Wednesday after, an interim president took office following the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Algeria’s parliament appointed upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah as president. Bensalah said he would organize elections, which are expected to be held within 90 days.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 April 2019 KSA 14:31 - GMT 11:31