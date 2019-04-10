Algeria will hold a presidential election on July 4, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.



Algeria’s interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, had promised on Tuesday in a televised speech to organize free elections after weeks of protests that led to the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years as president.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s interior ministry issued licenses for 10 new political parties, Ennahar TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Algeria’s army chief said on Monday he expects to see members of the ruling elite prosecuted for corruption and will support a transition towards elections after mass protests ousted the long-serving president.



Lieutenant General Gaid Salah’s comments were the strongest hint yet that the military would play its traditional role as kingmaker following Bouteflika’s resignation.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 April 2019 KSA 20:33 - GMT 17:33