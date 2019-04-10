Algeria will hold a presidential election on July 4, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.
Algeria’s interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, had promised on Tuesday in a televised speech to organize free elections after weeks of protests that led to the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika after 20 years as president.
