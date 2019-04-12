A war plane belonging to the eastern Libyan forces on Friday attacked a military camp of a force allied to Government of National Accord near the western town of Zuwara, an eastern military source and residents said.

The air strike is the closest yet to an oil and gas facility since eastern forces started an offensive on the capital Tripoli a week ago.

Zuwara is west of the oil and gas port of Mellitah, co-operated by Italy’s ENI and Libyan state oil firm NOC.

Earlier on Friday, The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it feared outbreaks of infectious diseases due to dirty water and people fleeing fighting nearing Tripoli, where it has about two weeks of emergency supplies for hospitals and health facilities.

