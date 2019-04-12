Sudan’s Defense Minister Awad Ibn Auf said on Friday that he is stepping down as head of the Country’s transitional military council, a day after former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a coup.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan will be the new head of the transitional military council, Ibn Auf said in a speech broadcast on state television on Friday.

Ibn Ouf said: “"I, the head of the military council, announce I am giving up the post,” he said, adding he took the decision to preserve unity of the armed forces.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters have been rallying in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum, against the military takeover of power after ousting longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir on Thursday.

Ibn Ouf was sworn in as de facto ruler late Thursday after leading the ouster of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir following months of protests.

Ibn Auf had been defence minister since 2015, before Bashir promoted him to first vice president in February as protests against him intensified.

(With agencies)

Last Update: Saturday, 13 April 2019 KSA 23:10 - GMT 20:10