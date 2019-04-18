An armed group on Thursday attacked a major air base in southern Libya controlled by eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar who has moved much of his forces north to try to take the capital Tripoli, officials said.

Fighting was continuing at the Tamanhint base near Sabha, the main city in southern Libya, Sabha Major Hamid Rafaa al-Khiyali and an eastern military official said, without giving more details.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear. The base is Haftar’s main air base in southern Libya, which his Libyan National Army (LNA) force seized earlier this year, though tribesmen with flexible loyalties remain strong in the sparsely populated desert region.

Haftar started an offensive two weeks ago on Tripoli increasing the chaos that has plagued the nation since 2011.

The fighting in Tripoli has killed some 205 people, including 18 civilians, and wounded 913, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 April 2019 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19