Germany on Wednesday requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Libya after negotiations on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Tripoli failed to yield an agreement.

The council is expected to meet behind closed doors on Thursday to “consult on the way forward,” according to a note sent by the German mission to the council and seen by AFP.

Some 205 people have been killed, including 18 civilians, and 913 wounded in two weeks of fighting near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Shells slammed into a densely-populated district of Tripoli late on Tuesday, piling misery on civilians from a two-week assault by commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces to take Libya’s capital from an internationally-backed government.



Last Update: Thursday, 18 April 2019 KSA 10:24 - GMT 07:24