Sudan’s military rulers said on Wednesday that two brothers of ousted President Omar al-Bashir have been arrested as part of a continuing campaign of arrests against “symbols of the previous regime.”

A spokesman for the Transitional Military Council also said that irregular forces linked to Bashir's former ruling party have been brought under the army or police control.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 April 2019 KSA 07:20 - GMT 04:20