The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Brigadier Ahmed al-Mesmari, said that members of al-Nusrah front, a group affiliated with al-Qaeda, were sent from Turkey to Libya to join the battles in Tripoli, in a press conference on Friday.

“The LNA is fighting countries that support the terrorists,” al-Mesmari said, “and the Government of National Accord is threatening diplomats and ambassadors for a coup against the LNA,” he added.

Al-Mesmari also said that 14 “armed terrorists” have been killed following their attack on Tamanhant base.

He added that the attackers failed to reach the heart of the base, which is not used for military purposes.

“We are committed to the rules of conflict and the humanitarian law,” said al-Mesmari, adding that their priorities lie in preserving the lives of civilians and their properties.

Last Update: Friday, 19 April 2019 KSA 20:34 - GMT 17:34