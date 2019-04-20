Forces loyal to Libya’s unity government said on Saturday they have launched a counter-attack against Khalifa Haftar’s fighters just south of the capital Tripoli.

“We have launched a new phase of attack. Orders were given early this morning to advance and gain ground,” said Mustafa al-Mejii, a spokesman for the military operation of the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Haftar launched an offensive on April 4 against Tripoli, where the UN-recognized GNA is based.

