Libya has reopened Tripoli’s only functioning airport, according to a posting on the airport authorities’ Facebook page on Sunday.

Mitiga airport was closed earlier in the day when residents reported an air strike on the Libyan capital.

In a related development, several air strikes and explosions shook the Libyan capital Tripoli overnight, residents said, in an escalation of a two-week offensive by eastern forces on the city held by the UN-recognized government.

A Reuters reporter and several residents said they saw an aircraft circling for more than 10 minutes over the capital late on Saturday, and that it made a humming sound before opening fire on several areas.

