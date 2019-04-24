Four brothers from the Kouninef family - billionaires close to Algeria’s former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika - have been placed in temporary custody by a judge, Ennahar TV reported on Wednesday.

The four were arrested on Monday as part of an anti-graft investigation alongside Algeria’s wealthiest businessman, Issad Rebrab.

