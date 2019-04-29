Algeria’s former national police chief Abdelghani Hamel appeared in a court on Monday as part of a probe into corruption allegations, private Ennahar TV said.
Hamel, who was sacked as police chief in June last year, is suspected of involvement in “illegal activities”, the channel said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?