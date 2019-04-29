Algeria’s former national police chief Abdelghani Hamel appeared in a court on Monday as part of a probe into corruption allegations, private Ennahar TV said.



Hamel, who was sacked as police chief in June last year, is suspected of involvement in “illegal activities”, the channel said.

Algeria’s Finance Minister Mohamed Loukal also appeared on Monday in an Algiers court as part of an investigation into suspected misuse of public funds, according to Ennahar TV.



No specific charges have been filed against Loukal, a former central bank governor who was appointed as finance minister two months ago.

