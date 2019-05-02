“Extremist militias” controlling the Libyan capital, Tripoli, were “derailing” the search for a political solution to the country’s crisis, a senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Thursday.

“Abu Dhabi agreement offered opportunity to support the UN-led process. Meanwhile extremist militias continue to control capital and derail search for political solution,” Anwar Gargash, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter post.

“Priority in Libya (is) to counter extremism/terrorism and support stability in long drawn out crisis,” he added.

Last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned that the intensified fighting for control of the Libyan capital is turning residential areas of Tripoli into “battlefields.”

“The humanitarian situation in and around Tripoli has deteriorated sharply over the past three weeks,” since forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on April 4 against forces loyal to the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), the ICRC said in a statement.

