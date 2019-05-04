Eight soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack on a training camp belonging to the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of Khalifa Haftar in the southern city of Sabha, the head of the local municipality said.

A source in Haftar’s Libyan National Army blamed ISIS extremist group and Chadian militants for the attack.

ISIS extremist group is active in southern Libya where it has staged several hit-and-run attacks in recent months.

It retreated to the south after losing its stronghold in the central city of Sirte in December 2016.

Last Update: Saturday, 4 May 2019 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45