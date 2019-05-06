The United Nations has called for a “humanitarian truce” to halt fighting in Libya from the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Monday.

Around 400 people have been killed in clashes since military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the seat of the internationally recognized unity government in Tripoli on April 4.

The UN mission in the country proposed the “extendable one-week” ceasefire “during which all parties pledge to halt all forms of military operations” in a statement Sunday.

It called on the warring sides to “allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need” and use the truce to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the clashes.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the ouster and killing of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with Haftar supporting a rival administration in the east of the country.

The flare-up in fighting has displaced some 55,000 and sparked fears of a humanitarian crisis as civilians remain trapped in the conflict zone.

Last Update: Monday, 6 May 2019 KSA 08:59 - GMT 05:59