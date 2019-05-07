The Libyan National Army (LNA) said the military plane they had shot down in southern Tripoli belonged to the EU’s Operation Sophia and that they will immediately return its foreign Portuguese pilot.

The LNA said that initial information proved that the plane was a European surveillance plane used to monitor the illegal migrant smuggling routes in the Mediterranean.

“We will deliver the Portuguese pilot to his country immediately after the treatment of his wounds and we appreciate the work of our European brothers in the fight against illegal immigration,” LNA spokesperson Ahmed Mismari said in a statement.

“We care about the safety of the Portuguese pilot and treat him as a guest rather than a prisoner. What happened was a mistake as a result of the state of war we are going through, and we will hand him over to the European Sofia operation immediately,” Mismari added.

The LNA forces of military commander Khalifa Haftar said they had shot down a military plane in the southern district of al-Hira on Saturday.

Earlier, there were conflicting reports regarding the pilot’s nationality, with some claiming he was an Italian. But in a video seen by Al Arabiya English, the pilot, appearing with a head injury, identified himself by name and said he is from Portugal.

In early April, Haftar, who commands forces loyal to a rival government based in eastern Libya, launched a wide-ranging campaign to capture Tripoli, where the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) is headquartered.

