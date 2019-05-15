The formerly- Tobruk- based Libyan parliament on Tuesday classified the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

The decision came after the measure was passed with a majority vote.

National Defense and Security Committee member in parliament, Tarek al-Jaroushi, said that the Libyan National Army (LNA) has evidence of Muslim Brotherhood leaders residing between Turkey and Qatar.

A statement on the Libyan parliament’s website revealed that legal action would be taken against a Muslim Brotherhood member Mohamed Margham who, in a recording which was handed to the National Defense and Security Committee, demanded Turkish military intervention in Libya.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 May 2019 KSA 10:05 - GMT 07:05