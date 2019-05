Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Thursday strongly condemned in an official cable sent to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the attacks on a key Saudi pipeline on Tuesday.

King Mohammed VI said that Morocco “deplores and denounces these terrorist acts,” against Saudi Arabia, the Moroccan Press Agency (MAP) reported.

Morocco’s King added: “I pray to Allah to protect your safe country from any misdeeds. I hope that you, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and my dear brother, will accept my most sincere feelings of solidarity.”

Last Update: Thursday, 16 May 2019 KSA 22:43 - GMT 19:43