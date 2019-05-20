Elections are the best way to overcome Algeria’s political crisis and avoid a constitutional vacuum, the country’s army chief said on state television.



Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah on Monday also urged speeding up the formation of a committee to supervise the election, without mentioning a date for the vote.



A presidential election has been scheduled for July 4, but a source said on Friday it might be postponed.

