Three ISIS-linked extremists were arrested in Morocco on Monday after planning to “execute terrorist attacks,” according to the counterterrorism office in the North African country.

Primary investigations showed that the members were “promoting extremist ideology” and “working to recruit others” to prepare for attacks, the office revealed.

The arrests happened in the two Moroccan cities of Errachidia and Tinghir in the southeast of the country.

Moroccan authorities had also arrested seven suspected extremists with links to ISIS in April, according to the central bureau of investigations.

Last Update: Monday, 3 June 2019 KSA 15:23 - GMT 12:23