Algeria’s former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia appeared in the country’s supreme court on Wednesday as part of an anti-graft investigation, private channel Ennahar TV reported.

Ouyahia is the latest figure to be investigated on corruption allegations since mass protests erupted more than three months ago demanding the departure of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people they see as corrupt.

After 20 years in power, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika quit on April 2 under pressure from protesters and the army, but protests have continued, seeking political reforms and the removal of all officials belonging to the old guard.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 June 2019 KSA 16:55 - GMT 13:55