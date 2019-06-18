Algeria’s army chief of staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah on Tuesday accused some parties of wanting a constitutional vacuum, to prolong the country’s political crisis, private channel Ennahar TV reported.



“Certain parties want to enter a dark tunnel called ‘constitutional vacuum,” the channel quoted him as saying at a military base in the southwestern province of Bechar.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 June 2019 KSA 16:56 - GMT 13:56