The health of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has improved significantly and he has called the defense minister about the situation in the country, a presidency spokeswoman said on Friday.

“The health situation of the President is in a remarkable improvement .. The President held a telephone call this morning with the Minister of Defense about the general situation in the country,” presidency spokeswoman Said Guarach said.

Tunisia’s 92-year-old president, Essebsi, a major player in the country’s transition to democracy since 2011, was taken to a military hospital on Thursday after suffering a “severe health crisis.”

The elderly head of state was hospitalized last week as well, for what the presidency described as non-serious treatment.

On Thursday, ISIS claimed responsibility for attacks targeting a police patrol and a police station in the Tunisian capital.

Last Update: Friday, 28 June 2019 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50