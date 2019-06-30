Eastern Libyan authorities revealed that they have arrested two Turks over Turkey’s support for “militias” in Libya, said a statement following news that the air force of the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Khalifa Haftar destroyed a Turkish drone at Tripoli’s Mitiga military air base.

The security department of Ajdabiya, located near the oil port of Brega, published pictures of two Turks on its website who it said it had detained, and called on citizens to report any Turk or Turkish firm operating in the town.

In another development, the air force of the Libyan National Army headed by Haftar destroyed a Turkish drone at Tripoli’s Mitiga military air base, Haftar’s war information division said on Facebook on Sunday.

Air traffic was halted on Sunday at the Libyan capital’s only functioning civilian airport, also at Mitiga, after what was described as an air strike.

Turkey’s foreign minister earlier accused Haftar’s supporters of arresting six of its citizens, and warned that the eastern forces would become a “legitimate target” if the Turks were not released immediately.

Also on Sunday, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara will retaliate against any assault from Khalifa Haftar’s forces, which he had ordered to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country.

“There will be a very heavy price for hostile attitudes or attacks, we will retaliate in the most effective and strong way,” Akar told Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

