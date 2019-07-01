The Libyan National Army denied on Monday that they had arrested any foreign or Turkish citizens, adding that local authorities of the interim government in Ajdabiya had stopped two Turkish people to verify their presence and then released them immediately, a spokesperson said.

“We have no authority to arrest any Turkish resident in the country,” Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Mismari said in an interview with Al Hadath on Monday.

Al-Mismari also stressed that Turkey’s targeting of the Libyan National Army was nothing new. “Turkey stepped up against the Libyan National Army after we accused it of supporting terrorism... Tripoli has become a center for the Muslim Brotherhood, which is supported by President Erdogan,” he said.

“The Turkish people should put pressure on the Turkish President’s war in our country,” he said. “We will call upon the international community to prevent foreign intervention in Libya.”

Forces loyal to eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar will start heavy air strikes on targets in the capital Tripoli, one of his commanders said on Monday, urging residents to stay away from militia and military camps.



Commander Mohamed Manfour said the air campaign came after “traditional means” of war had been exhausted to “liberate” Tripoli, which is under the control of the country’s UN-recognized government.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 21:38 - GMT 18:38