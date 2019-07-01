The Libyan National Army denied on Monday that they had arrested any foreign or Turkish citizens, adding that local authorities of the interim government in Ajdabiya had stopped two Turkish people to verify their presence and then released them immediately, a spokesperson said.SHOW MORE
