Six Turkish sailors held by forces led by Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar have been freed, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Monday.

“The sailors are free. According to their wishes, they continue to work,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Haftar’s forces, which hold much of eastern and southern Libya, launched an offensive in early April to seize the capital from the government.

On Sunday, his forces said they destroyed a Turkish Bayraktar drone in a strike on an airport in Tripoli.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 13:53 - GMT 10:53