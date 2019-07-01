Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi left the hospital and will be back to his duties within days, the president’s son said on Monday.

Essebsi was taken to the military hospital in Tunis for “serious illness”, his office said at the time, the same day that twin suicide attacks claimed by the Islamic State group killed a police officer and wounded several other people.

After his hospitalization, another key advisor Firas Guefrech described the president’s condition as “critical”, and in a later tweet said Essebsi was “stable”.

The president’s son, Hafedh Caid Essebsi, spoke late Thursday after visiting his father in hospital of “the beginnings of an improvement” in his condition.

The country’s first democratically elected president, Essebsi came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring that sparked revolts and regime changes in several countries in the region.

Last Update: Monday, 1 July 2019 KSA 21:56 - GMT 18:56