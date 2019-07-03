Elections remain the only democratic solution to end Algeria's political crisis, Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah said on Wednesday.



The army will not be part of the dialogue, he said in a speech on state television.

Bensalah also said that the country will be holding a national dialogue aimed at “organizing an election that should be held as soon as possible.”

“The army will not be part of the national dialogue,” he added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 July 2019 KSA 22:54 - GMT 19:54