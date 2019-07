A man blew himself up in the Mnihla area in Tunis after being surrounded by the police late on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Police cars arrived in Mnihla after a strong explosion hit the area, according to witnesses.

The Tunisian interior ministry said security forces killed a “terrorist” who was wearing an explosive belt, adding that the incident caused no injuries.

The man has been identified as Ayman al-Smiri, whom the ministry had been on the lookout for following his involvement with the two explosions that happened last Thursday.

