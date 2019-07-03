The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss an air strike on a detention center in Libya that killed scores of migrants, diplomats said.

The meeting, to be held behind closed doors from 3:00 pm (1900 GMT), will include a briefing from representatives of the UN refugee agency and the UN political affairs department.

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 July 2019 KSA 18:06 - GMT 15:06