At least 44 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in an air strike on a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the UN mission to the country said on Wednesday.



UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame condemned the attack, saying in a statement that the strike “clearly amounts to the level of a war crime.”

-Delevoping

Last Update: Wednesday, 3 July 2019 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47