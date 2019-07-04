The divided UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to condemn an attack on a detention center for migrants in Libya after the United States did not endorse a proposed statement, diplomats said.

During a two-hour closed-door meeting, Britain circulated a statement that would have condemned the air strike that killed scores of migrants, called for a ceasefire, and a return to political talks.

