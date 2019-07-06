Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to “unlawful attacks” by Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces during a meeting with the Libyan prime minister on Friday, the Turkish presidency said.

“The president renewed his support for the internationally-recognized government and urged an end to unlawful attacks by Haftar’s forces,” the presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Istanbul earlier Friday.

This comes after the LNA accused Turkey of being actively involved in battles, and helping the Government of National Accord (GNA) to seize the town of Gharyan, around 100 kilometers (around 60 miles) southwest of Tripoli.

The Turkish leader told Sarraj his Libyan Government of National Accord had Ankara’s support in its bid to “ensure Libya’s peace and stability,” the presidency added.

Haftar’s forces, which hold much of eastern and southern Libya, launched an offensive in early April to seize the capital from the government.

Last month Haftar ordered his forces to target Turkish companies and arrest Turkish nationals after he lost a major town to forces backing Sarraj’s government.

Six Turkish sailors were briefly held by the strongman’s forces but were released earlier this week after Turkey vowed to retaliate if they were not freed.

Libya has been mired in chaos as multiple militias vied for power after a NATO-backed uprising resulted in dictator Muammar Qaddafi’s death in 2011.

Haftar was a retired general who took part in the uprising but in May 2014 he launched his assault to purge the country of extremists whom he says are “terrorists”.

Last Update: Saturday, 6 July 2019 KSA 09:39 - GMT 06:39