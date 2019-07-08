ISIS has re-emerged in Libya after a video released by the extremist group showed masked gunmen pledging allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi south of the country, and vowing to carry out attacks against the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In the video, the gunmen are led by an ISIS commander named Mahmoud al-Baraasi, known as Abu Musab al-Libi, who is the former founder of the ISIS affiliate in Benghazi.

ISIS claims it killed and injured members of Khalifa Haftar’s army forces in southern Libya on Wednesday, according to Amaq News Agency, where the extremist group issues claims of responsibility.

Referring to Haftar’s army forces as “apostates,” ISIS celebrated the deaths of Haftar’s forces in the news report.

Last Update: Monday, 8 July 2019 KSA 16:00 - GMT 13:00