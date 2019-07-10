Libyan officials allowed at least 100 migrants to walk free on Tuesday from a detention center in the capital Tripoli that was hit by a deadly attack last week.
The airstrike, on July 3, killed 53 people and injured 130 others, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest death toll on Twitter.
Officials at the center, run by the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in an eastern suburb of Tripoli, said they took the decision after the migrants protested over not being included in an evacuation list by the United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR).
